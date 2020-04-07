Carole Baskin won’t appear in the rumoured extra episode of Tiger King.

An bonus episode of the hit Netflix series has been mooted, but the arch enemy of Joe Exotic doesn’t want anything to do with it.

Carole is accused of murdering her first husband Don Lewis in the seven-part series, who mysteriously disappeared back in 1997 after leaving his house, though she strongly denies this.

In a statement posted to Entertainment Weekly this week, a representative for Carole wrote: “We have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked.”