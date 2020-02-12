Anyone looking forward to a big day out to a Croke Park gig this summer looks set to be disappointed.

Last year saw two sell-out Westlife concerts and the Spice Girls launched their tour at Croke Park in May.

However, the GAA’s ’s financial report warns that the association looks set to lose money due to the loss of revenue from the concerts. The report said: “A word of caution must be expressed as this income level is unlikely to be repeated in 2020 as there are currently no concerts scheduled for Croke Park Stadium.”

Stadium boss Peter McKenna explained “there are no concerts around. The bands are not travelling. The big touring caravans are not doing Europe as they were, because the 2020 Euros have sucked up so many cities. It’s in different cities, so that has taken the value of a European tour off of big bands.”