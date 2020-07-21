Nicki Minaj has announced she’s pregnant with her first child.

The rapper shared several photos with her 119 million Instagram followers saying “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

The Super Bass singer was quickly inundated with messages of support, with actress Halle Berry responding “YES Congratulations beauty!!!!” and singer Sam Smith writing “congratulations beautiful x”.

Last year, Minaj had shocked fans by announcing her retirement and desire to start a family in a since-deleted tweet.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now,” she said.

“To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE.”