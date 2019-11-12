Nicki Minaj has joined the list of celebs who plan to boycott Instagram over ‘likes’ feature.

The social media giant announced that it was to expand its removal of likes to the US after its test period in Ireland this year.

Instagram announced earlier in the week that it was to test the removal of Instagram likes in America soon.

Nicki Minaj came out against the move and claimed that she would no longer use the platform if the likes go.

I’m not posting on IG after this week cuz they removing the likes. Hmmmm what should I get into now? Think of all the time I’ll have with my new life — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 9, 2019

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri recently spoke about the move claiming that it is being done for “young people”.

“The idea is to try and depressurize Instagram. Make it less of a competition. Give people more space to focus on connecting with people that they love, things that inspire them”

Heads up! We've been testing making likes private on Instagram in a number of countries this year. We're expanding those tests to include a small portion of people in the US next week. Looking forward to the feedback! — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) November 9, 2019

The company has already rolled out the feature in other countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Ireland, Italy, and Brazil.

Celebrities have come out against removing the feature including Cardi B and Juicy J whilst the likes of Kim Kardashian and Tracy Ells Ross are in favour of the move.