Member of the Jonas Brothers, singer Nick Jonas will host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The Voice judge and global pop star will present the ceremony, which is set to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on May 23.

Mark your calendars and don’t miss @nickjonas hosting the #BBMAs on May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc 🎉 pic.twitter.com/oQDKQQyBGS — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 30, 2021

After three years in a row hosting, Nick Jonas will take over duties from Kelly Clarkson.

No stranger to the show, Jonas is a three-time Billboard Music Award winner thanks to his work with the Jonas Brothers.

Canadian star The Weeknd is leading the way in nominations after being nominated for 16 awards this year, ahead of DaBaby with 11 nominations, the late Pop Smoke with 10, and country singer Gabby Barrett, who’s up for nine.

Other stars up for awards include Taylor Swift and Drake.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live in L.A.