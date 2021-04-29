A well-known Irish athleisure brand has gotten a major boost of confidence this week as artist Niall Horan becomes an investor and shareholder in the company.

Brand ‘Gym + Coffee’ launched in 2017 becoming one of the big sellers when it comes to athleisure in Ireland and the UK.

The former One Direction star decided to join the team after being pleasantly surprised by their quality after buying some clothes for himself.

“I’ve been a fan of Gym+Coffee for some time both as a brand and a business.

“I love the idea of the community they created around the brand and their goals to Make Life Richer.

“The first time I bought some Gym+Coffee gear I was struck by the high quality of the clothing and I was delighted to see they were an Irish brand with a serious team behind their operation.”

We are so proud + excited to welcome @NiallOfficial to the Gym+Coffee community as an investor + advisor! Head to https://t.co/2WvDYKqzqe to find out more! 📸 @conormcdphoto pic.twitter.com/LQVXc6oh4r — Gym+Coffee (@gympluscoffee) April 28, 2021

“As I looked into it more, I started to understand their ambition and I’m delighted now to become part of the team that will hopefully bring the brand to a wider audience”, he explained.

The ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ singer said he first came across the brand when he visited one of their new stores in the UK.

“I visited the first UK store in Westfield last year and hooked up with some of the founders.

“I was struck at how a young brand from Ireland was starting to make an impact on the international market.

“I realised there were some good synergies between us, and the relationship took off from there, ending with me investing into the company and becoming part of the team.”

Gym+Coffee CEO, Niall Horgan said: “We are so excited for Niall to officially come on board and support a business like ours.

Irish rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll is already an early investor in the business with plenty of celebrities showing love for the brand on their social media over the years.