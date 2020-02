By Denise O’Donoghue

Niall Horan has announced an Irish concert for this autumn.

The Mullingar man, who was a member of One Direction, will bring his ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ tour to Dublin’s 3 Arena on Friday, October 30.

Special guest Maisie Peters will also be performing on the night.

Horan’s new album ‘Heartbreak Weather’ is released on March 13.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 6th at 9am.