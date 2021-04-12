Taylor Swift has given fans a close look into her childhood in the new lyric video for her re-released song, The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)

The video pays special tribute to pop star’s mother Andrea, 63, while also including footage of her father Scott, 69, and 29-year-old brother Austin .

Fans are offered a visual montage showing Taylor’s journey from a toddler to one of the world’s biggest pop artists.For example, one of he clips shows Andrea setting up a paint set in the kitchen for 3 year old Taylor to view for the first time and little Taylor can be seen standing proudly in front of the easel holding her fresh painting.

Taylor previously spoke about creating the song for her mom, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour while battling breast cancer last January.

She told music media outlet “Taste of Country”: “I had this idea that I wanted to play it for her for Christmas. So, when I got the track I synced up all of these home videos from when I was a little kid to go along with the song like a music video, and played it for her on Christmas Eve and she was crying her eyes out.”

Taylor also previously released tribute the track “Soon You’ll Get Better” as a tribute to her mother.