Following the success of Ireland’s first ‘May the 4th Be With You’ festival in May 2018, it was announced today that the festival will take place again this year, with the addition of events in Donegal.

The three-day festival will kick off, in both the Kerry village of Portmagee and Donegal’s Inishowen Peninsula on May 3, to celebrate May 4, the day when fans across the globe commemorate the Star Wars Universe.

In addition to the props from a galaxy far, far away, characters, displays, céilí craic, there will be a geodesic space marquee, where fans can immerse themselves in a galaxy far far away with interactive activities from panel discussions to video game competitions.

Also joining the programme this year will be a display of Star Wars themed sand sculptures, an Augmented Reality treasure trail and an epic lightsabre battle, all set against the breath-taking backdrop of the West Coast.

Speaking at the launch today, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin said:

“Last year, we marked May the 4th with a wonderful celebration of the Wild Atlantic Way and the Star Wars Universe and this year’s festival promises to be bigger and better, with an amazing line up.”

Here’s a peek at last year’s celebrations:

Filming for recent Star Wars films took place in locations across Kerry, Cork, Clare and Donegal.

A full programme of events for the ‘May the 4th Be With You’ festival will be unveiled soon, please visit: www.wildatlanticway.com/may-the-fourth

