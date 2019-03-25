The chirpy, fun and adventurous character that we’ve all come to know and tolerate is getting her own movie!

So basically the plot of the movie is that Dora, someone who has had multiple dangerous adventures, must now conquer the ultimate dangerous adventure…HIGH SCHOOL

With her sidekick and pet monkey, ‘Boots’, by her side, the two of them embark on a quest to save her parents from kidnappers and to solve the extremely difficult mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

The cast is surprisingly good, with people taking to twitter to give praise to the casting team who decided, Dora and her family are from a Hispanic background and thus the actors who play the characters should be no different.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe #DORA is the second Hollywood studio system US Hispanic film to be developed since FOX’s 2003’s ‘Chasing Papi’. Look at this credits list. This image is a rarity to my eye. To see this many Latino names fronting a Hollywood film? #pinchme pic.twitter.com/kHkSABGYwL — Jack Rico (@JackRicofficial) March 24, 2019

Dora and The Lost City of Gold is set to hit cinemas this summer and you can check out the trailer now!

