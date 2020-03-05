Director Matt Reeves has tweeted pics of the updated Batmobile.

Filming for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the title role is well underway, and now we get a look at what the DC super hero will be driving through the streets of Gotham.

It’s rather understated when you compare it to the more military-like vehicle in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

We like the new look and can’t wait for the movie’s release next summer.