Gigi Hadid has revealed she was robbed while on holiday in Greece.

The model posted pictures on her Instagram along with a caption explaining that she would never go back to Mykonos and would not recommend the trip.

“Don’t let insta fool you,” the 24-year-old captioned the photograph of herself posing in a polka dot bikini in front of a mirror.

“Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere.”

Her father, Mohamed Hadid, has since spoken to TMZ and said his daughters rental home was broken into while they were out and personal items were stolen.

He added thankfully no one was hurt.

Hadid had taken a trip to Greece with her sisters Bella, Alana and Marielle.