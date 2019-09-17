A new Netflix young-adult series has begun filming in Ireland.

The six-episode series Fate: The Winx Saga will see principal photography take place in Wicklow.

Based on the popular Italian animated franchise Winx Club, the live-action adaptation follows the coming-of-age journey of five unlikely friends attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

Casting includes Abigail Cowen as Bloom (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Fosters), Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella (The Fugitives, Frankenstein), Precious Mustapha as Aisha (Endeavour), Eliot Salt as Terra (Gameface), Elisha Applebaum as Musa (Undercover Hooligan, No Reasons), Sadie Soverall as Beatrix (Rose Plays Julie), Freddie Thorp as Riven (The Discovery of Witches, Safe, Overdrive), Danny Griffin as Sky (So Awkward, The Gentlemen), Theo Graham as Dane (Clink, Hollyoaks, Brief Encounters) and Jacob Dudman as Sam (The Stranger, Medici, The A List).

Eve Best (Nurse Jackie), Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), Josh Cowdery (Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them) Alex Macqueen (The Thick of It, Sally 4Ever) and Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn, The Last Kingdom) also star.

Fate: The Winx Saga (6×60) is directed by Lisa James Larsson, cast by Kate Ringsell and series produced by Jon Finn.