Jerry Harris, one of the stars of the Netflix documentary series Cheer, has been arrested and charged of production of child pornography.

Harris featured in the popular series, which followed a cheerleading team from Texas as they sought a national title.

The 21 year old is alleged to have admitted receiving images from “at least between 10-15 other individuals he knew were minors,” according to US prosecutors.

Harris was arrested on Thursday morning and later appeared in court in Chicago and has been charged with one count of producing child abuse images.

As a result, Harris could face up to 30 years in prison.