By Cillian Doyle.

This is not a drill!

People across the South East can now apply to be on one of the biggest streaming company’s reality shows.

Netflix has announced the largest casting call for it’s reality shows ever, and is inviting Irish people to take part.

🚨 this is not a drill!!!! 🚨 we want YOU to be on Netflix! GO HERE 👇https://t.co/TokrCzSZxj https://t.co/aabfe7TpSY pic.twitter.com/vVvwWHiR9g — Netflix (@netflix) August 9, 2021

It’s asking for a one-minute video of what it’s called “The Real You” so it can filter applications for it’s 12 shows.

The company wants applicants to be “themselves” and does not want anything “fake”.

The streaming giant’s catalogue includes hits like “Too Hot To Handle” and “Love Is Blind”.

Entries will also be up for baking/cooking show “Nailed It” and lifestyle and fashions “Queer Eye”.

To submit your video click here.

Only over 18s can apply.