Netflix has confirmed the details for a follow-up to its hit documentary “Tiger King”.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

It will be hosted by American comedian and TV host, Joel McHale and will include new interviews with some of those featured in the series.

“The Tiger King and I” will premiere on the streaming service on Sunday.