Netflix has landed a five-year deal with Sony to broadcast Seinfeld globally starting in 2021.

The deal will bring Seinfeld’s global streaming rights under one roof for the first time.

Netflix has recently lost two other classic NBC comedies, Friends and The Office.

It is estimated that Netflix users in the US watched 85 billion minutes of The Office and Friends in 2018. The exact terms of the Netflix-Sony deal aren’t public, except that it will be available worldwide on Netflix in 4K.