Girls Aloud and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here star Nadine Coyle has spoken out about the fact that she worked on an undercover investigation for BBC’s The One Show, into poor lip filler practices.
Nadine opened up about her own experience and spoke about the fact that before her music career took off, a doctor actually offered to “rearrange her whole face” with various cosmetic procedures.
Nadine says she did not give in and avoided plastic surgery but does understand the pressure that comes from social media.
In the investigation, Nadine follows a 15 year old actress as she attempts to get lip filler appointments.