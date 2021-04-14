Media personality and radio host Myleene Klass was allegedly spat on by her Uber driver minutes before going on air.

According to the Sun UK newspaper,last Friday morning Klass called London police to say she had been assaulted. The call is alleged to have taken place half an hour before she was due to begin her Smooth Radio show.

The 43 year old was being dropped off at Global Radio headquarters in central London when she and the driver were said to have had a dispute about where to stop. He is believed to have spat on Myleene, leaving her in tears as she exited the vehicle.

A source at the scene reported: “Myleene was shocked that he spat on her.She was really shaken by the incident and wanted to get out of the car as quickly as possible when the driver turned nasty.” Although visibly shaken, Myleene continued with her job and presented her two hour radio show as scheduled.

According to the Sun, London Metropolitan Police are investigating an allegation of assault.“The complainant, a 43-year-old woman, was allegedly spat at as she left a private hire vehicle.There have been no arrests and enquiries continue,” they said.