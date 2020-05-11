Wanna feel old?

A few days ago, Beatles fans celebrated the 50th anniversary of the band’s legendary album Let It Be.

Now, we (and we’re gonna guess you) are not that old, so we don’t know what it’s like to say “I can’t believe that album is 50 years old!” but…there ARE some albums that turn 10 and 20 this year and after checking and double-checking to make sure, we are shook. So let’s start with some of the albums that are now ten years old. Who remembers rocking out to these tunes in 2010?

Rihanna – Loud

Ten years ago, it felt like every time we woke up, Rihanna had released a new song. This album produced a string of hits like S&M, What’s My Name, and Only Girl (In The World).

Bruno Mars – Doo-Wops & Hooligans

He’d catch a grenaaaade for ya! As debut albums go, this was as good as it gets!

Katy Perry – Teenage Dream

Two years after she kissed a girl and liked it, Katy got some help from Snoop Dogg on the title track from her second major album.

The Script – Science & Faith

The Dublin band’s follow-up to their mega successful debut album. For The First Time was one of the big hits of the summer.

Take That – Progress

Remember Robbie’s return?!

Okay, if you already feel old, then maybe you should stop scrolling, beacuse here come the albums that are now 20 years old.

Just think…when these songs were released, there was no YouTube, no social media. Actually, many of us didn’t even have the internet in our houses yet, let alone in our hands.

Coldplay – Parachutes

Who knew these fresh-faced indie types would go on to marry Hollywood stars and sell out stadiums around the world!

Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP

The Real Slim Shady’s third album included the hit Stan, which also introduced us to Dido.

Britney Spears – Oops!… I Did It Again

What? Oops!… I Did It Again is 20 years old?? Get out of here!

Robbie Williams – Sing When You’re Winning

Wall to wall pop bangers, including a duet with Kylie. The video for Rock DJ was originally censored.

U2 – All That You Can’t Leave Behind

U2’s return to basics after the experimental 90s. Beautiful Day was still a big enough hit to become the first song ever played on Beat 102-103 in 2003.

The Corrs – In Blue

If you’re too young to remember the mid/late 90s, you might be unaware of just how big The Corrs were. This was the Louth siblings’ third album, and they just kept banging out the hits.