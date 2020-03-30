If you’ve already binge-watched every movie and TV show on your list, there’s lots of awesome brand new music to be discovered. Here’s what we’ve been listening to.

5 Seconds Of Summer – Calm

Fans of Australian pop-rockers 5 Seconds of Summer have been waiting for this album for what feels like an age, with first single Easier (co-written by Charlie Puth and Ryan Tedder) released way back in May 2019. Four more teaser tracks followed, and the band’s patient followers won’t be disappointed by the remaining seven songs on this – their fourth studio record. Highlights include opener Red Desert and the Benny Blanco-produced Best Years which includes a U2-inspired guitar sound.

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

A superb second album by arguably the UK’s biggest pop act in 2020. An apt title too, given several nods to the eighties sound – never more evident than on smash hit Physical. Overall, an undeniably brilliant pop album likely to dominate the summer; if only we could actually go for a drive with it at full blast!

Vanessa Carlton – Love Is An Art

The once-ubiquitous A Thousand Miles feels just about that far removed from the latest album by Vanessa Carlton. Those who haven’t followed the singer-songwriter’s career in the years following her 2002 debut (has it really been that long?!) might be in for an unexpected but pleasant surprise when they give Love Is An Art a listen.

Pearl Jam – Gigaton

The legendary rockers’ first studio album in seven years has been met with almost universally positive reviews, and little wonder. High-octane songs like opener Who Ever Said, Superblood Wolfmoon and Never Destination are sure to fit easily into the band’s already classic-filled live set. Singer Eddie Vedder is on typically awesome form, with the vocal track for acoustic ballad Comes Then Goes reportedly recorded in one take.