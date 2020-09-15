Millie Bobby Brown says she found it “challenging” being British in her latest role after getting used to speaking in an American accent.

The Stranger Things star, who’s English, will be playing Sherlock Holmes’ sister Enola in a new Netflix film, released next week.

The 16 year-old told the Radio Times she had to “learn how to speak again” for the part.

The voice of Eleven has become so engrained into the actress, it’s been a lot trying to talk with an English accent again. ‘For the last five years I’ve been playing an American character in Stranger Things and I found it really challenging being British in this, even though I am a Brit,’ she told Radio Times.

Millie, whose family moved to Florida, US, when she was eight-years-old, has starred as Eleven since 2016, becoming one of the most sought-after stars on the planet when she was just 13.