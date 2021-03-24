It’s hard to believe that it’s 15 years since Miley Cyrus made her debut as Hannah Montana/Miley Stewart on the Disney Channel.

To mark the occasion, the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer penned a letter to Ms Hannah Montana to mark the anniversary of the show which first aired on 24th March 2006.

“It’s been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terrycloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the <3. I didn’t know then…that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine but millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an “alter ego,” in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands.

We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you. But, A LOT has changed since then. You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon + never brought me back down. I couldn’t have imagined when taping myself singing “I Love Rock N Roll” against a white wall in my mom’s friends kitchen in Nashville, TN, the name typed in marquee style letters on the front of a first draft script would make my wildest dreams a reality.

Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade. https://t.co/KXd01DpciK — Hannah Montana (@hannahmontana) March 24, 2021

You + I have been through it all together my friend. We’ve shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. Tears + laughs. I lost my Pappy, my dad’s father, while on set filming an early episode of Season 1. He wanted to hold on long enough to catch the premiere on March 24th. He passed February 28th. He did get to see the commercial that ran during High School Musical which he claimed was one of the proudest moments in his lifetime + he was a badass democratic state legislature. My heart was broken but fulfilled to know I could carry his name beside my dad’s through every credit.

I experienced falling in love for the first time in those years. Embarrassingly started my period in a pair of white capris, of course on the day a “cute guy” was cast + asked to have lunch with me. Instead I spent it in the bathroom with my mom sobbing + scrambling to find a pair of fresh denim. I gained so many friends over the 6 years spend on set. Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso + Jason Earles became my family. I was seeing them more than my own.

Well besides my dad who I drove to work with every day until my mom let me buy a Prius, which then I was only 15 with a permit so my co-pilot was my grandmother “Mammie” who ran my fan club MileyWorld out of the dressing room kitchen I shared with my dad until our last day in 2011. One I will never forget.

It was bittersweet to know I would be leaving you (a HUGE piece of me) behind in Stage 9. Which is where I say I grew up when asked. It was my home. The finale episode was appropriately titled “Wherever I Go” after a final song by the teen pop sensation herself. You. Me? Hannah Montana. The first verse sings “Everything is about to change, A chapter ending but the stories only just begun. A page is turning for everyone.” And closes on a soaring chorus belting ”we might be apart but I hope you always know you’ll be with me wherever I go.”

The post was re-shared on a new Hannah Montana account that was created to mark the occasion.

Last year Miley and her former co-star marked the occasion with a virtual reunion over on “The Climb” singer’s Instagram page.