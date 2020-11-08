Miley Cyrus has celebrated Joe Biden’s election win with the most nostalgic throwback.

Yesterday, Joe Biden won over 270 electoral college votes in his race against Donald Trump.

Biden secured the title of 46th President of the United States.

Social media went wild celebrating the win, with plenty of celebrities showing their support for Biden… one of those included Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus took to social media to share an edited clip of Joe Biden appearing to play the song while elected Vice President Kamala Harris danced along, Miley wrote: “NOW it’s a PARTY IN THE USA! ”.

.@MileyCyrus’ “Party in the USA” blaring outside the White House pic.twitter.com/ksvEc8tluI — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) November 7, 2020