Mick Flannery has debuted at number one on the Irish charts with his new self-titled record.

The Cork-born singer-songwriter’s sixth studio album is his third chart-topper following 2012’s Red to Blue and 2014’s By The Rule.

The feat makes him the first independent Irish artist to reach the top since January 2018, and the third homegrown Irish act to hit the helm of the Top 50 this year, following Picture This’ MDRN LV and Hozier’s Wasteland, Baby!.

Commenting on his new album going straight to Number 1, Flannery said: “Thank you very much to anyone who has bought my new album.

It’s very nice that it has gone to Number 1. I appreciate it. Thank you

The news follows his hugely successful run of Evening Train, the stage adaption of his album of the same name.

With his latest release, Mick touches on loose themes of ambition and the search for a meaningful life in the context of a musician’s sometimes feckless and dysfunctional lifestyle.

The central character, he reveals, is someone like him, “although this person achieves more notoriety than I have. He is properly famous, and he has to deal with that.” The loose theme is just that, however. “I’m not going to hammer it home. Facets of the theme are on the album, but the storyline itself isn’t an overarching one – each song can stand on its own, and not need to be part of a narrative.”

You can catch Mick on tour across Ireland, the UK, and USA this Summer/Autumn, at:

July 19th – Dolan’s, Limerick, IRE – Tickets

July 20th – Galway Arts Festival, IRE – SOLD OUT

July 21st – Claremorris Folk Festival, IRE – Tickets

July 28th – Connolly’s of Leap, IRE – Tickets

Aug 2-4th – All Together Now Festival, IRE

Aug 18th – The Blue Arrow, Glasgow, UK – Tickets

Sept 4th – The Pie Shop, Washington, DC, USA – Tickets

Sept 5th – The Word Barn, Exeter, NH, USA – Tickets

Sept 8th – Rockwood Music Hall, NYC, USA – Tickets

Sept 26th – Cork Opera House, Cork, IRE – Tickets

Oct 10th – Lost Lane, Dublin, IRE – Tickets

Oct 11th – Lost Lane, Dublin, IRE – Tickets

Oct 12th – Spiegeltent, Wexford, IRE – Tickets