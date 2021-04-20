It has been confirmed that Michael Keaton will return as Batman in The Flash.

There has been much speculation about the return of Keaton as Batman within the DC Comics universe over the past year with the actor speaking out about his concerns to Deadline.

Now, through The Wire, his publicist has confirmed that Michael Keaton will return as Batman, and quite soon too.

According to the outlet, Keaton will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in The Flash some 30 years since we last saw him in the coveted role.

Production began in London on Monday 19th April 2021 with the storyline following the thread of where we last saw Michael Keaton’s Batman, disregarding the the direction the franchise went with Batman Forever and Batman & Robin which starred Val Kilmer and George Clooney respectively.

Keaton last played Batman in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” but quit the role during development of the third film after Burton was replaced as director by Joel Schumacher.

The Flash will see Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen travel back in time to prevent the death of his mother which looks to create another universe protected by Keaton’s Batman, now 30 years older.

In an interview with Deadline, Keaton tiptoed around the idea of donning the Batsuit once more.

“I am needing a minute to think about it because I’m so fortunate and blessed, I got so much going on now. I’m really into work right now. I don’t know why, but I am, and so, yeah, I mean, you know, to tell you the truth, somewhere on my iPad is an iteration of the whole Flash thing that I haven’t had time yet…I called them and said, I have to be honest with you.

“I can’t look at anything right now. I’m so deep into this thing I’m doing. Also, I’m prepping a thing I’m producing and getting ready to do down the road in the fall that I’ll be in, and I feel responsible to that. So, yeah, there is that. I’m not being cute or coy.

“If I talked about it, I’ll be just bullshitting you. I don’t really know. I have to look at the last draft. To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this stuff?

“It’s Covid. I’m more concerned. I keep my eye more on the Covid situation in the UK than anything. That will determine everything, and so that’s why I’m living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the Covid thing has got me really concerned. So, that’s my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn’t, then we talk.”

The Flash is set for release on 4th November 2022.