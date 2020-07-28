Normal People star Paul Mescal has been nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the hit show.

It’s one of four the program is up for, with the list of nominees announced this afternoon.

Mescal is up for Lead Actor in a Limited Series, while there’s also nominations in the directing, writing, and casting categories.

Executive producers of Normal People and co-founders of Element Pictures, Andrew Lowe and Ed Guiney said “Congratulations from all of us at Element to Paul, Lenny, Sally, Alice and Louise for their Emmy nominations.

“The response to the show internationally has exceeded our wildest dreams and this is an incredible honour for the show and for everyone who worked on it.”

The winners are due to be revealed on the 21st of September.