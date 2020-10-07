It seems as though everyday we hear about celebs welcoming babies to the world in 2020.

Today is no different.

Singer Meghan Trainor and actor Daryl Sabara are expecting their first child together.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram today saying they are beyond excited.

“You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!😭🥰

“@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!! 🎁😍🥳

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGC6BronAm-/

This is the first child for both Trainor and the Spy Kids actor.

Sabara took to social media to express his joy too and expressed his love for the ‘All That Bass’ singer.

“I love you Meghan Trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.”

The couple got engaged in December 2017 and married the following year.

