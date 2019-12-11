Before Meghan Markle became the star and member of the royal family that know nowadays, she was a budding actress that did several jobs to make ends meet.

Donning number 24, one such job was a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal.

The briefcase is now up for auction, organised by Profiles in History, as part of a wider auction called “Hollywood: A Collectors Ransom.”

The prop goes under the hammer next Tuesday and is expected to get a big enough sum with bidding on the briefcase starting at between $4,000-$6,000, according to Vanity Fair.

At the auction, A hat signed by and once worn by Michael Jackson, David O. Selznick’s script and production notes from Gone With the Wind are available, as well as one of the dresses Judy Garland wore on the set of The Wizard of Oz.

A number of film props and scripts from iconic films such as Terminator, The Lord of the Rings and E.T are for sale in the auction too.