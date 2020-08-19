After their move to L.A, the Royal couple are reportedly in talks to land a TV series on the West Coast.

Prince Harry and Meghan are said to be in touch with NBC Universal – aka the company behind Meghan’s former series ‘Suits’.

Regardless of Meghan’s successful past as an on-screen actress, the couple are looking to be producers in the brand new pitch.

With things up in the air regarding what topic the show may centre around, it’s obvious that the pair are both very active about combating climate change, so reports suggest it could be a new docu-series.