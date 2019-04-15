Megan Barton-Hanson is writing an autobiography about her stint on Love Island and her time as a stripper before she found fame.

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson has never been all that shy about herself, her career, and her cosmetic surgery ever since leaving the ITV villa last summer with ex-boyfriend Wes Nelson, and now we can expect to see it all in black and white in her brand new book.

Sources close to the star have told us that we can expect to hear about her time in the popular ITV show along with some goss on the footballers she’s dated.

An industry insider has said:

“Megan is starting work on her autobiography and it’s going to be really juicy. She has a fascinating past and is prepared to tell her story, warts and all.

“…she won’t shy away from her previous work as a stripper and will be open about her cosmetic surgery and the crippling battle she’s had with her body confidence.”

Separately, the star said in an Instagram post that she has “never been so scared” after a doctor said to her that they needed to ring for an ambulance.

It’s been reported that she’s been offered a six-figure sum to tell her story, the largest ever offered to a Love Island star.

