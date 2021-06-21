Love Island is coming back with a bang after missing out last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kicking off on Monday 28th June, the hit ITV series will see young singles meet each other with the background of a sunny villa.

On Monday, 21st June the TV show’s Instagram revealed each of the Love Islanders. Check out the full list of contestants and their Instagram bios below.

SHARON GAFFKA

Sharon Gaffka is a former beauty queen who now works for the Department of Transport as an Operations Lead.

She was crowned Miss International United Kingdom in 2018 and has also worked on the launch of the doomed Test and Trace system.

From Berkshire, the 25-year-old studied law at Birbeck University. She is also is an ambassador for the Young Women’s Trust.

Sharon Gaffka

AARON FRANCIS

The second contestant announced is Aaron Francis, a 24-year-old VIP events host

A Love Island source told them: “Aaron has no real claim to fame, he’s just a normal guy.

“However, his job does mean he sometimes moves in glamorous circles and he gets lots of attention.

“Bosses think he’ll be a real hit in the house with the girls and also get on with the guys.”

Aaron previously worked at two royal weddings, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s but a source from Love Island reportedly said to The Sun that he has no real claim to fame.

Ahead of appearing on the show, Aaron said: “I’ve been single for about six or seven months and the dating world at the moment is a little bit off.

“Everyone’s wearing masks. You can’t really see anyone which makes dating a lot harder. I do prefer relationships than dating.”

Aaron Francis

LIBERTY POOLE

The third Love Island contestant has been announced as Libery Poole, a 21-year-old student from Birmingham.

The Nando’s waitress studies Marketing but looks to spend the summer on the search for a boyfriend instead.

“I’ve never had that nice, happy relationship so I think it will be nice and something for me to experience,” said Liberty.

“Obviously I want the best summer ever because we have been in lockdown for a year so it would be nice to go away and enjoy the sun and make friends as well.

“I’m excited, I’m a bit of a social butterfly so I love to meet new people. I’m a girls’ girl as well so I can’t wait for the girly friendships. It’s going to be fun!”

Liberty Poole

HUGO HAMMOND

The fourth contestant is Hugo Hammond, a P.E teacher from HAmpshire.

The 24-year-old, who is also a cricketer, revealed that he was born with a clubfoot.

Explaining his condition, he said: “I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.”

He has however never let him hold him back and has had a successful sporting career.

“I’ve actually played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability). I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket,” he revealed.

Hugo Hammond

SHANNON SINGH

Former glamour model Shannon Singh has been revealed as the fifth Islander this year.

The 22-year-old from Fife is a self-proclaimed party girl who has become an influencer recently.

She explained: “I used to be a glamour model when I was 18/19. I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days. Now I’m more on Instagram/ YouTube. I’ve done a bit of commercial modelling. I can DJ as well.”

Shannon is hoping to find love with a who can keep up with her lifestyle.

She said: “I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy, I need someone with personality. Just someone I can have fun with. I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social.”

Shannon Singh

JAKE CORNISH

The sixth contestant revealed for 2021 Love Island is Jake Cornish from Weston-super-Mare.

The 24-year-old says that is dream woman is Billie Faiers.

“My ideal woman is Billie Faiers. She is my dream woman.

“I think for a laugh once with the boys, I messaged her. I can’t remember what I messaged her.

“She’s a lady, she’s just lush.”

Jake Cornish

KAZ KAMWI

Love Island has named a fashion blogger and party girl as it’s seventh Islander.

The 26-year-old influencer is from Essex.

Asked how friends and family would describe her, she said: “I’m fun, dramatic, spontaneous. Friendly as well. Light-hearted.

“Life is a party – I’m not the mum in the group, my friends are not looking at me to look after them!”

And describing her worst date, she said: “A guy asked me out for dinner and he was ‘mystery dining’ the restaurant.”

Kaz Kamwi

BRAD MCCLELLAND

Love Island’s eighth contestant is Brad McClelland who is known for trying to make a quick buck with minimal effort.

The 26-year-old labourer from Northumberland admitted he’s in it for the holiday.

Asked how his fellow labourers would describe him – he didn’t hold back and revealed: “I try and make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible.

“They’d probably say – not lazy, as I’m energetic – I just try to get away with doing literally nothing.”

He admits his celeb crushes are brunette beauties Sommer Ray, Zara McDermott and Megan Fox.

Brad McClelland

CHLOE BURROWS

The ninth contestant revealed for this year’s Love Island is Chloe Burrows from Bicester.

The 25-year-old confesses that she is a big character.

“I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny.

“Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you. And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you.

“Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more. I could never be with someone who is quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back.”

Chloe Burrows

TOBY AROMOLARAN

The tenth contestant revealed for this year’s Love Island is Toby Aromolaran from Essex.

The 22-year-old footballer has never been in a relationship.

Discussing why he’s doing the show, he said: “I’ve never been in a relationship. I thought, ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no one can’.”

Toby signed for semi pro club Hashtag United last year.

Talking about team, he revealed: “I’ve played football since I was about six, but it’s really come into a new light for the past year since I joined a team called Hashtag United.

“They’re very social media focused. Everything is on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Playing with them has really made me fall in love with the game again.”

Toby Aromolaran

FAYE WINTER

Faye Winter has been revealed as the final contestant for the first episode of this year’s Love Island.

From Devon, the 26-year-old real estate agent plans to return to work after the series because she enjoys her job so much.

She said: “I’m a lettings manager and I’ve got an amazing team. I go out and do valuations, win business for the company and I’ll do the odd viewing and find tenants. My main role is the sales side of things.

“I absolutely love it! I’ve actually only taken a sabbatical from work because in my ideal world, I’d love to go back to work.

Faye Winter

Love Island bosses have warned fans to “think before they post” in #BeKind message.

The new Love Islanders will experience an increased “duty of care” from the show, ITV bosses announced this week.

Clinical psychologist Dr Matthew Gould was hired in an ongoing bid to review their procedures and monitor stars.

The contestants will get mandatory therapy sessions, extensive social media training (including how to handle negativity) and receive financial advice.

Love Island will start on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 9pm.

The show usually runs from the beginning of June for eight weeks until August however due to the coronavirus pandemic it is due to start and end a little later than usual.

The show is set to return to the usual villa in Majorca.