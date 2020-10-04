16 years after iconic movie Mean Girls was released, the original cast members Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey and more got together for a reunion via Zoom.

The virtual reunion, was moderated by Katie Couric and encouraged fans to register to vote as part of the #GoodToVote campaign.

Couric took to social media to share the reunion on October 3, which is famously recognised as ‘Mean Girls Day’.

During the reunion, Couric posed the question of would they ever consider filming a sequel.

Daniel Franzese, who acted as Damien in the movie responded: “I think it would be fun to be with everybody here.”

Principal Ron Duvall, portrayed by Tim Meadows added: “We should do like an Ocean’s Eleven-type of thing where it’s the same cast but we’re all playing different parts.”

Cover photo : 2004 CBS Photo Archive