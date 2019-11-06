We’ve seen Love Island star Maura Higgins give advice, not only in the villa but also as part of a segment on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield but now it seems mammy is following in her daughters footsteps to fame.
The Midlands woman is set to become an agony aunt in a new show called Agony OAPs on RTÉ.
She said: “I’m straight up and down the middle. Maybe sometimes I can be brutally honest, probably a Sagittarius thing, I don’t know.
“Myself and Maura are two peas in a pod. We actually get on so well, we get on like a house on fire.
“We think alike, we’re straight up and down the middle, we just say it as it is. Maura understands me, I understand Maura.”