Former Love Island star Maura Higgins is to take on a gruelling Spartan race in her new reality TV series Maura Higgins: You’re Joking Me.

The show will see the model attempting to complete a taxing 5km extreme obstacle course around Twickenham Rugby Stadium.

ITV has released a statement about Maura’s new project, saying: ‘On Love Island, Maura Higgins showed the world she’s a no-nonsense, straight-talking woman.‘So, when ITV2 set her a new, surprise challenge, she was straight and clear in her reply; she said no. Many times. Then, reluctantly, she said yes.

‘This programme follows her as she attempts to get fit and take on the challenge. But she really wants you to know: she’s not happy about it.’

She has also shared a promo clip for the show on her Instagram, where she said: ‘One minute I’m living my Love Island dream, the next I’m face to face with my worst nightmare. I’d rather stick pins in my eyeballs.’