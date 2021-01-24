After former Love Island stars Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor confirmed their relationship in November, it seems the pair are closer than ever.

The Longford native spoke about Chris and her plans for the future, where she discussed marriage and starting a family.

“We’re very much in love and we use the L-word a lot. I look into the future and see myself with a family.”

“I don’t want a baby any time soon, but when I’m ready and settled,” Maura revealed.

You make me smile every single day❤️ pic.twitter.com/6fgEf3di9D — Maura Higgins (@MauraHiggins) November 29, 2020

“I want to be married before I have a baby, so Chris better hurry up and give me that engagement ring, because I’m not getting any younger.”

The 30-year-old continued: “We were friends for ages before it ever turned into a relationship. We know each other very well, we never argue, we have such a laugh. It’s really good.

“He’s the male version of me. We’re always goofing around and giggling. We take the Mickey out of each other all the time, it’s a lot of fun, and that’s so important in a relationship.”

ya know what’d look good on you? Me. pic.twitter.com/R4UGb1V4sd — Maura Higgins (@MauraHiggins) July 19, 2020

Maura also acknowledged having her own reality show with Chris, admitting: “We’ve had the idea pitched to us already, it’s definitely something we would do.

“We have so much fun together so it would be a fun job.”