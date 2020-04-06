Matt Lucas says he never expected his song about a baked potato giving coronavirus advice would become so popular.

Thank You Baked Potato has now been released as a charity single for FeedNHS.

Matt said the popularity began when he posted a clip of him singing the song on social media.

He officially released Thank You Baked Potato as a single last week with all the proceeds going to the charity.

The song was confirmed to have charted at Number Two yesterday (April 5) in the charts. The comedian and actor said: “Thank you to everybody who downloaded it, you can still download it on thankyoubakedpotato.com, all the proceeds go to FeedNHS.”