Hollywood star Matt Damon has been spotted by the seaside in Dublin as he isolates in Ireland.
The A-list star flew to shoot Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ before restrictions were put in place.
Damon was snapped at the sea front in Dalkey with non other than a Supervalu bag in hand – wait for it… containing his togs.
He’s getting in to the Irish spirit and has been praised by locals for his “impeccable manners” – after he dined in a cafe in the South Dublin suburb.
The photo, posted on Twitter, has been reshared well over 7,000 times.
Matt Damon going swimming near #Dalkey with his togs in a @SuperValuIRL bag – fitting right in! pic.twitter.com/4fbj939qHi
— Jill Downey (@jillydowney) April 11, 2020
Supervalu also commended him saying : ‘Great choice Matt!’
Great choice Matt! 😍😍 https://t.co/CJ4pAItK8C
— SuperValu Ireland (@SuperValuIRL) April 12, 2020
With all public swimming areas closed this weekend, it’s likely the photo was taken before stricter guidelines came into place.