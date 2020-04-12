Hollywood star Matt Damon has been spotted by the seaside in Dublin as he isolates in Ireland.

The A-list star flew to shoot Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ before restrictions were put in place.

Damon was snapped at the sea front in Dalkey with non other than a Supervalu bag in hand – wait for it… containing his togs.

He’s getting in to the Irish spirit and has been praised by locals for his “impeccable manners” – after he dined in a cafe in the South Dublin suburb.

The photo, posted on Twitter, has been reshared well over 7,000 times.

Matt Damon going swimming near #Dalkey with his togs in a @SuperValuIRL bag – fitting right in! pic.twitter.com/4fbj939qHi — Jill Downey (@jillydowney) April 11, 2020

Supervalu also commended him saying : ‘Great choice Matt!’

With all public swimming areas closed this weekend, it’s likely the photo was taken before stricter guidelines came into place.