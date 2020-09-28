Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Co Tipperary filming The Last Duel

Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck will be in a Co Tipperary town until Wednesday filming scenes for movie The Last Duel.

Filming on Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel began on Monday at Cahir Castle and at Inch field backing onto the ancient building.

Cahir Castle is surrounded on three sides by water and for centuries controlled the crossing of the mighty River Suir, a strategic waterway leading into the interior of Ireland.

One of the finest and largest castles in Ireland, Cahir Castle was begun in 1142 and finished in the late 14th century. Situated on the river Suir, Cahir Castle is one of those fairytale castles that could be mistaken for a film set rather than a real castle. It was built by the O’Briens of Thomond.

It has featured in many films and TV series including Excalibur and The Tudors, now it is being turned into a medieval French chateau and is based on a true story of the last official duel fought in France in 1386 between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris

Two security firms are keeping the stars off limits to the public as more than 200 crew members including Damon and Affleck and a vast amount of the 1,000 extras film scenes.

Local Independent councillor Andy Moloney said “there is a huge buzz around the town and there are a lot of onlookers about the place hoping to catch a glimpse of the main stars.

“The stars are being brought in and out of the castle by blacked out jeeps so fans are finding it difficult to see them.

“There’s quite a bit of upheaval in the town with scores of horses and wagons being brought in and out of the castle and grounds for filming. The public are loving seeing the flags flying from the castle.”

Casting recommenced on July 29 as last March the movie production team took, “the decision to delay the start of principal photography in Ireland” due limits on indoor events to less than 100 people.

So far filming has been taking place in Wicklow and Dublin.

Damon returned to the country late last month after spending almost three months here from early March to May 28. The screenplay was written by Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener.

The movie also stars Affleck, Adam Driver and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer who was in Dublin three weeks ago.

Medmark, the occupational health provider has been involved in carrying out Covid-19 testing. It is understood that no film extras tested positive for the virus despite hundreds being involved in the shoot.

The majority of the film crew have been staying at the K Club while filming is taking place while Damon is staying in Dalkey, Co Dublin.

The movie was originally scheduled to begin a limited theatrical release on December 25th, this year, before a global launch on January 8th, next year.

However, as a result of the pandemic, the release date has been pushed back to October 15th, next year.