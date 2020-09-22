Okay, no need to panic but two Hollywood legends are currently among us in the South East.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are rumoured to have arrived in Tipperary ahead of filming scenes for upcoming film The Last Duel.

The duo are set to shoot scenes of the Ridley Scott film in Cahir over the coming days, which also stars Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

Cahir town is apparently ‘totally off limits from Sunday 27th September until 1st October with a car park being booked by the film company since last week.

Independent councillor Andy Moloney announced that the town in Tipperary will be off limits throughout filming of the historical drama.

“Hopefully we will get a glimpse of the high profile actors in the coming weeks and create the buzz in Cahir that we have become used to in the recent years.

“There have been many movies made in Cahir, the most popular is Excalibur, and the sword still remains in the stone in the Inch Field.”

Around 1,000 film extras have been recruited throughout Ireland for the film with each being tested for Covid-19 since work resumed on the project.

Cahir Castle is set to feature greatly in the upcoming film.

The Last Duel is set for release in 2021.

Building the film set for The Last Duel at Bective today… pic.twitter.com/OnTDrMATNt — Pat Conlon (@pat_woodlane1) September 22, 2020

"Some pics from outside Cahir Castle filming "The last Duel" fantastic weather for it…"#cahircastle #TheLastDuel

📸 Andrew Butler pic.twitter.com/B6CIQ8FGwx — 🧡🌼🦋Ginna🦋🌼🧡 (@Ginna_Driver) September 21, 2020