By Denise O’Donoghue

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will be among the guests on this week’s Late Late Show.

Host Ryan Tubridy confirmed her appearance on Friday evening’s programme during his radio show this morning.

He said he would be talking to Ms McDonald about a range of topics, including her recovery from COVID-19, the General Election result and recent political developments.

“Given that she tested positive, she’ll have an insight into the virus, that the others haven’t, and with that in mind I look forward to hearing what she has to say about it,” Mr Tubridy said.

“I’ll tell you who else is on the show in the next day or two,” added. “But, weirdly, we have a great show lined up – I daresay it another great show.”

Ms McDonald, an asthma sufferer, was tested for COVID-19 on March 28 after showing signs of a head cold. She became “incredibly ill” and waited over two weeks for her result, by which time she had also contracted viral pleurisy in her lung.

Mr Tubridy also confirmed the Late Late Show will air weekly until the end of its current season next month.

“We like what we do and we hope to keep you entertained right up until the end of May, at which point we will be going on our TV summer holidays.”