Former X Factor stars Jedward shared the heartbreaking news on Friday that their beloved mum Susanna Grimes had died after her long battle with cancer.

Today the twins penned a heartbreaking open letter to her, their “best friend”.

Alongside a black and white photo of them and their mum, the lengthy letter read:

“We Love You Mammy. Susanna to the world.

Mammy was a Loving mom and always there in our life and gave us the space to find ourselves in the world and will always be a part of our life and our future in everything that we do.

You can now be at peace with your mom and dad Susan and Kevin our granny and grandad. We will always remember your heartwarming smile and the sound of joy from your laughter.

You were not only our mom but the core to the whole family. People who knew you personally as a friend respected your loyalty and presence.

We can still hear you talking in our thoughts saying good night John, good night Edward, good night Kevin

We will always admire you for your honesty and love. Every song we created and all the projects were from your vision and heart. Mammy, you will always be our best friend and your genuine goodness will be missed.

You had an endless joy for life. Everyone knew you had a luminous quality of thoughtfulness and selflessness.

You never wanted anyone to know the suffering you were going through and for them to only see the smile on your face

The impact you made in your life reflected on everyone who knew you. You helped so much people being a teacher with your creative outlook and imagination.

Thank you for shaping the character of us and so many of your students. You lived with cancer for many years but your passing was unexpected because you had overcome so many struggles and health complications.

Mammy taught us how to deal with life and never let anyone say a bad word about us and always stood up for us and to take on life by being a free spirit

Mammy, you had the Determination that we will take into our lives. Mammy had all the character of who she was up until her last breath. Mammy’s life doesn’t end here because everything she was, lives on through all of us in our memories.

Today is not just a goodbye but a celebration of a great person for making us smile, for looking after us all and brightening our life.You will be missed to infinity.

Thinking of you always

John, Edward and Kevin your three sons”

