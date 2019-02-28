Luke Perry has been hospitalized after reportedly suffering a massive stroke, according to TMZ.

The celebrity news website has said that paramedics responded to a call about a stroke at Perry’s Los Angeles home on Thursday morning and his was taken to a nearby hospital.

Perry’s reps confirmed to Variety that the “Riverdale” star “is currently under observation at the hospital.”

His condition is currently unclear.

The 52-year-old is known for playing Fred Andrews in The CW’s Riverdale as well as portraying Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills 90210.

Yesterday, Fox TV network announced a six-episode revival “Beverly Hills, 90210,” featuring returning cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling.

