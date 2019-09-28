Brendan Grace revealed he was diagnosed with terminal cancer just a day after meeting President Michael D Higgins.

Grace filmed a special message from his hospital bed, as part of a documentary set to air on RTE 1 on Monday night, called ‘Thanks for the Memories’.

“I would like to be here when it (the documentary) is over but I want you to enjoy it very well” said Grace, who passed away on July 11th, “and the title of it is ‘Thanks for the Memories’. Love you all.”

The documentary was due to follow Grace in the build up to a variety show at the Olympia Theatre, as a fundraiser for people suffering with dementia, as well as their families.

However, the star’s condition rapidly worsened, and with it the documentary’s subject, now chronicling his deterioration with the disease.