Love Island’s Wes Nelson announced he has signed a record deal and his debut single is out.

Wes became one of Love Island’s most popular residents when he joined the show in 2018, and now boasts 1.6 million followers on Instagram and 420,000 on TikTok.

But for Wes Nelson, music is now his focus. He’s turned down hundreds and thousands of pounds in prospective brand and TV deals, but it seems his decision is working out well – his debut single, released this week, instantly attracted notable fans such as Anthony Joshua, Derek Chisora and Idris Elba.

Here’s ‘See Nobody.’

Wes posted his feelings of joy on Instgram “PROUDEST MONENT OF MY LIFE!!! MY DEBUT SINGLE ‘SEE NOBODY’ IS OUT NOW!!! ?????? Appreciate the support so so much! Show some love share this post to your story! Available on all platforms and music video on YouTube”

Wes signed a deal with Universal Music Group and EMI records who he will be working with on his new music.

On his Instagram he wrote how happy he is and thanked his managers. He said: “I am the happiest man on the planet! I have just signed my first record deal with @universalmusicgroup @emirecords ?????? Anyone who knows me knows this is my biggest dream and I’m so fucking proud! I’d like to thank my managers @rzk_rnr and @so.empire + the Label for giving me the opportunity. I’ve got a great team around me, this is just the start! The debut single is on the way.”