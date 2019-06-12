Love Island's Sherif Lanre breaks silence after being axed from the show

Sherif Lanre has broken his silence after being removed from Love Island villa.

The contestant, who was axed from the show after nine days for “breaking the rules”, took to Instagram today update his followers on his well-being.

Thank you to everyone including my friends and family for the support I’ve come back to,” he wrote on a story slide.

I appreciate you all and hope I provided some good, positive moments during my time on Love island and for anyone wondering I’m all good

He also tagged #itiswhatitis #betterthingstocome.

Following a statement from ITV yesterday, the 20-year-old chef from London said he mutually agreed with producers to leave the reality series and added that he didn’t conduct himself appropriately inside the villa.

I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20-year-old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from

