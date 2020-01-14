Ollie Williams has reportedly quit Love Island just three days into the new winter series.

The Sun newspaper says the 23-year-old, who drew complaints due to his history of hunting, is leaving after realising he’s still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7PNAjsh4Bn/

Pictures emerged of the Cornwall native online posing with dead animals.

It was reported that Love Island received over 200 complaints when these hunting images transpired.

He’d been coupled up with Scottish student Paige Turley, previous flame of Lewis Capaldi.