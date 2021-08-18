Two Ex Love island contestants have struck up an unlikely friendship

Ex Love island Bombshell Luncinda Strafford has become friends with Casa Amor contestant Lillie Haynes- even though the two never actually met on the show.

According to The Mirror UK, the two contestants were seen walking around London together recently, chatting and sharing brunch.

Lucinda developed a close friendship with current contestant Millie Court, whose partner Liam had his head turned by Casa Amor’s Lillie. The tense triangle that ensued has had fans wondering why Lucinda has befriended Lillie, when her pal Millie was left in tears by her actions on the show

Im sorry but why is Lucinda being mates with Lillie, when Lillie is the girl that Lucindas best mate millie basically got cheated on with?? #LoveIsland — charlottelouise🦋 (@charlottelou15) August 15, 2021

After noticing the pair interact on each other’s Instagram posts, another shared a screenshot of Lucinda’s comment on Lillie’s snap, branding their friendship “weird”.

anyone else find it weird that lucinda is all buddy buddy with lillie now… thought millie was ur best friend lol that girl will do anything for clout #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LjXNoDAzgS — gracie🍄 (@weedstan420) August 12, 2021

