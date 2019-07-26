Love Island’s Danny Williams has been forced to contact the police after receiving racist ‘death threats’.

The 21-year-old told Furbar Radio that since leaving the villa earlier this month, he has received daily abuse that is “as worse as you can imagine”.

“It’s more than trolls, its more than the odd comment, when it’s racist and there are threats, they have to get the police involved, that is next level and it really got to that extent.”

He continued:

I’m going to bed at night and I go on my phone like everybody else does, and you see some of the people saying they’re going to come and kill me or, ‘You’re a horrible sick f’ and whatever

The aspect of the abuse that gets to him most is that his family gets upset.

While Williams said that everyone is entitled to their own opinions, “there’s never an excuse for that kind of stuff,” describing it as “horrible”.

Danny sparked controversy when he dumped Irish scientist Yewande Biala and coupled up with Arabella Chi. He since sparked a relationship with now girlfriend Jourdan Riane, who he left the show with.