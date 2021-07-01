‘Love Island’ star Chloe Burrows has received “hundreds” of death threats after just three days in the villa.

The 25-year-old financial services marketing executive has been targeted after choosing to couple up with Aaron Francis on Wednesday’s episode.

Within the first five minutes of last night’s show viewers were shocked when Shannon was sent home after being left single on just day two of the series.

It’s the earliest an islander has ever left the villa.

Two new male contestants are to enter the villa tonight, with viewers in the UK asked to vote on which girls they would like them to go on a date with.

Chloe’s family and friends say on Instagram they’ve had enough, and the amount of trolling she’s receiving is absolutely disgusting.

In an Instagram story they ask if the previous deaths ‘were enough’ of Sophie Gradon, Mike Thalassitis, and Caroline Flack who all took their own life having appeared on the show.